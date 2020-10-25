Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons are the Kings of Collapse: No deficit or lead's safe with them

A lead in the NFL is only as good as the team holding it, which helps explain why the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have been a part of some of football’s most epic collapses in recent years.

The Lions had lost six straight games in which they held double-digit leads dating back to last season before destroying the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, 34-16, in a wire-to-wire win.

They’ve blown 11 second-half leads in 37 games under Matt Patricia, and have pittered away leads of 17, 11 and 14 points in their three losses this year.

View photos Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field after the 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, Sunday, October 4, 2020. More

As sickening as those numbers are, the Falcons have been worse.

Twice this year Atlanta has lost games in which ESPN put its win probability at better than 99%. In Week 2, the Falcons put up 39 points, did not have a turnover and led by 15 with five minutes to play, but inexplicably failed to fall on a spinning onside kick in the final minutes as the Dallas Cowboys rallied for a 40-39 victory.

A week later, the Falcons wasted a 16-point lead in the final seven minutes against a Chicago Bears team that benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky midway through the game. The Bears, 5-1 and in first place in the NFC North, rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter hole against the Lions in Week 1.

I’ve said before the Lions and Falcons are like the Spider-Man meme where the real superhero and the imposter one are pointing at each other, only there’s nothing super about either team.

The Lions’ cluster of monumental collapses — they’ve blown double-digit leads nine times under Patricia, most in the NFL since 2018, according to ESPN — is a relatively new phenomenon.

The Falcons’ epic fails date back slightly further, to Super Bowl LI, when they raced to a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots then allowed 31 unanswered points in the most stunning crumblingin NFL history.

View photos Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Sept. 24, 2017. More

Patricia, in a weird bit of fate, was defensive coordinator for that Patriots team.

“I’m not really going to speak on Atlanta,” Patricia said Friday. “Obviously, you lose that last game of the year, and I’ve been in that one, on the other side of that, a couple of times, too. That’s always a hard one. But I think, again, the biggest key for every team that’s in those situations is just to reset that next year.”

The Falcons reset, but never seemed to recover from that Super Bowl loss.

They won 10 games and made the playoffs in 2017, but have gotten progressively worse since and last week fired head coach Dan Quinn and replaced him with Raheem Morris.

Morris said he’s not familiar with the Spider-Man meme when asked about the similarities between the Lions and Falcons, but he acknowledged there’s a psychology to winning in the NFL, something both teams have struggled with in recent years.

“I’ve been coaching in this league for a long time and I’ve been a part of some great comebacks and also some miracle losses,” he said. “One was in the Super Bowl and one was versus Peyton Manning (in 2003, when he rallied the Indianapolis Colts to a win over Morris’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers after trailing by 21 points with four minutes to play). So I don’t think there’s anything that’s to it. I think it just happens in that day and you’ve got to prepare for each day like it’s (the) first.”

Story continues