Detroit Lions asking Adrian Peterson 'to do a lot'; new RB likes QB Stafford, RB Swift

The closer the Detroit Lions get to Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears, the more likely it seems Adrian Peterson will play a significant role on offense.

Peterson laughed Thursday when asked if the Lions told him he could be their starting running back as soon as this weekend, but three days after he signed with his former division rival he did nothing to downplay that possibility.

"They’re asking me to do a lot," Peterson said. "I don’t think we have really locked in exactly (on what my role will be), but what the obvious thing is, is what I’ve done for 14 years is run the ball well, catch the ball when I have the opportunity, pick up blocks."

Peterson was the first running back up in individual drills at Thursday's practice, though rookie D'Andre Swift spent part of the period working with the kick-return team.

The Lions are counting on Peterson, Swift and Kerryon Johnson to form the nucleus of their rushing attack this fall, though Swift has missed significant time this preseason with a hip injury and Johnson has been limited by a balky knee.

Swift was limited in practice Thursday.

"I think we have some great talent in the backfield," Peterson said. "This young guy Swift, he’s been very impressive. Just watching him the past couple days and being able to talk to him, I remember him in college as well, so he’s very talented. Bo (Scarbrough) was a guy that I end up watching as well. Kerryon is a guy that I like as well. Right now, I know the past couple weeks he had been kind of battling with some stuff, but seeing him out there grinding and working, as well as seeing what he brings to the offense has been impressive. So I’m excited about our group as a whole and what we’re going to be able to do as a group to help this team be successful."

Though he played his first four NFL seasons under Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson said the offense he's stepping into now is "80, 85%" different from the one he excelled at early in his career.

Under Bevell, Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, averaged 1,446 yards and 13 touchdowns a season.

"Just a true professional," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "It's pretty quick and pretty easy to tell why he’s been able to do what he’s done for so long. He’s got a great routine. I think that’s really good for the young guys to see, just as far as your preparation not only just from a mental standpoint and install, game plan and all that stuff, but just the physical preparation that he goes through to get his body ready to go. I think that’s outstanding."