Detroit Lions have another injury to monitor on offensive line: Frank Ragnow (groin)

The Detroit Lions have started three different combinations on the offensive line in their first four games of the season, and they could be looking at another grouping Sunday.

Center Frank Ragnow did not take part in position drills Thursday, one day after he landed on the injury report with a groin injury.

"Just something that popped up (Wednesday)," Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

Ragnow has been one of the Lions' most durable linemen during his two-plus seasons in Detroit. He missed one snap as a rookie due to an equipment malfunction, sat out one game last season with a brain injury and has played every offensive snap through four games this year.

If Ragnow can't play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of Joe Dahl, Jonah Jackson or Beau Benzschawel likely will take his place.

Dahl, the Lions' starting left guard to open the season, returned to practice this week after missing three games with a groin injury suffered during a mid-week practice in September.

Jackson, a rookie out of Ohio State, has made starts at both guard spots this season, but played some center during training camp. Benzschawel is on the practice squad, but spent much of last season learning the center position.

The Lions must activate Dahl to their 53-man roster before he can appear in a game, and Benzschawel can either be signed to the active roster or promoted as a weekend practice squad elevation.

The Lions have not had their projected starting offensive line — left tackle Taylor Decker, Dahl, Ragnow, Jackson and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai — on the field for a single snap this season.

Vaitai missed the first two games with a foot injury, and Dahl has not played since Week 1. Oday Aboushi made an emergency start at left guard in Week 2, but Jackson moved to the position when Vaitai returned in Week 3.

Tyrell Crosby has started every game at right tackle for the Lions this year.

