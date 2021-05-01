Detroit Lions take Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC WR, early in Round 4 of 2021 NFL draft

The Detroit Lions have selected Amon-Ra St. Brown, a receiver from USC, with the seventh pick in the fourth round to open Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday.

He comes from an athletic family.

His brother, Equanimeous, plays receiver for the Green Bay Packers, his younger brother, Osiris, is a receiver at Stanford. His father, John Brown, is a former two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is named for the Egyptian God of the sun.

The Lions opened the draft by taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall, and added three defensive players on Day 2: Washington tackle Levi Onwuzurike, North Carolina State nose guard Alim McNeill — maybe he can help the Detroit Tigers — and Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

They picked up another pick and are on the clock again. They also have No. 153 in the fifth round.

