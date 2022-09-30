Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift out vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will be without their two best offensive weapons for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday he does not expect either wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown or running back D'Andre Swift to play this week.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 23 catches, 253 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since last December. Swift leads the Lions with 231 yards rushing and has keyed a Lions ground game that ranks third in the NFL at 170.3 yards per game.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs on the field during the second half against the Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Together, St. Brown and Swift have accounted for five of the Lions' 12 touchdowns and 53% of their yards from scrimmage.

"Listen, man, that’s what it’s all about, next man up," Campbell said. "We still got Hock (T.J. Hockenson), we got (DJ) Chark, we got Leaf (Kalif Raymond), we got (Quintez) Cephus. I mean, we got Jamaal (Williams). And we got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it, so we feel good about it."

St. Brown suffered a sprained right ankle in the first half of last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but played through the injury and finished with his ninth straight game with at least six catches.

Swift has been battling an ankle injury since the first half of the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he suffered a sprained shoulder last week against the Vikings.

Campbell said earlier this week he was considering shutting Swift down until after the Lions' Week 6 bye.

Chark, who missed practice Thursday with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle, "should be good" against the Seahawks, Campbell said. Josh Reynolds, the Lions' No. 3 receiver, also is dealing with a sprained ankle. Reynolds returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Left guard Jonah Jackson is expected to miss his third game with a right finger injury for the Lions (1-2).

