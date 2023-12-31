Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 3rd all-time in NFL receptions through first 3 years

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is climbing up NFL leader boards in his short time in the league.

St. Brown's first two catches Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys gave him the third-most receptions through the first three years of an NFL career. The second catch was No. 304, passing San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery (303).

St. Brown needed at least 17 additional catches over the Lions' final two games (Saturday and next weekend against the Minnesota Vikings). New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is second with 321, just behind Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson at 324 catches.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown warms up before the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

St. Brown burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2021 season, scoring touchdowns in the final four games and catching at least eight passes in the final six games. In all, he hauled in 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, which cemented him as the No. 1 receiver in 2022. He built on the strong finish in his second season, hauling in 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

2023 has been his best year yet. The two catches in the first quarter against the Cowboys gave him 108 receptions for the season, along with a career-high 1,317 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. St. Brown entered Saturday among the NFL's top five in both yards and receptions this season.

