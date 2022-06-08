Detroit Lions' Alim McNeill locks away late-night snacks in hopes of unlocking potential

For Alim McNeill, giving up Doritos has been the most difficult part of an intensified nutrition regimen.

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions’ second-year defensive lineman focused on his diet. He worked with nutritionist Amy Williams, wife of former Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams, on eating, hydrating and sleeping better.

On Day 2 of organized team activities, McNeill started to feel an uptick in his explosiveness and attentiveness; the product of taking his craft seriously, becoming more professional and even suppressing his junk food cravings.

“I'm not gonna lie, giving up snacks and stuff like that, late night snacks, that was kind of hard at first,” McNeill said Tuesday at Lions minicamp. “But I was like, if I want to do what I want to do, I gotta sacrifice for now. I can get all the Doritos when I’m done.”

Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill goes through drills during OTAs on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Allen Park.

The Lions hope McNeill can trade his snacks for more sacks in 2022. Last season, he primarily played nose guard, where he had two sacks and three tackles for loss. Detroit has now moved him to the other tackle spot, hoping to unlock his pass rush abilities in its new four-man front.

McNeill played a similar position on a four-man front during his freshman season at North Carolina State. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native amassed 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks that year; better than his numbers during his junior season with the Wolfpack (4.5 tackles for loss, one sack).

The 2021 third-round pick was excited when Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn informed him of the position switch accompanying the change in scheme.

"I feel like I fit it, because with me being able to play on the edge, it's more of an advantage," McNeil said of his new role. "I’m able to use my speed and my power on the edge of guys. I only have to play half of a man instead of being head up. It’s a huge advantage. ... Obviously, this is the NFL, everybody’s fast and strong, but just to be able to have that little bit of advantage to play on the edge, it’s gonna work out great.”

Regarding the four-man front, he added: "You definitely get a lot more freedom. When I was in the zero last year, you have to stay on that center. You can’t really just sideswipe him and let him go, can’t let him get up into the (linebackers) and stuff. With this, I’m able to just get off the ball and do what I do.

Since settling in with the Lions, McNeill has acquired a variety of nicknames, "twinkle toes" and "dancing bear," among them. Head coach Dan Campbell calls McNeill both “Mac” and, as of Tuesday, “Buttercup.”

Campbell believes McNeill, who said his father had him doing push ups at 6 years old, is “pound for pound” one of Detroit’s strongest players. Campbell also considers the progressing pass rusher an integral part of the Lions’ core moving forward, and appreciated him showing up on the first day of OTAs and going right to work.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeil goes through drills during OTAs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the team practice facility in Allen Park.

“We really feel like Mac has got more versatility than what we thought may have appeared when we drafted him,” Campbell said. “We really liked the player, but I know last year once we got him here we (saw that), man, this guy has got really good feet and moves well. And then just watching his transformation through the year and watching him grow, it’s been good.

“And I think some of the things that we are doing defensively, a little bit more of this attack, are going to serve him well, because he’s got a quick first step, he’s got good feet and he is powerful. And so when you’re built the way he is and kind of has the tools that he has, he could be somewhat problematic for an offensive line.”

Word of Campbell’s new nickname quickly traveled to McNeill on the practice field as he attacked the opposing o-line during intrasquad scrimmages. For the record, McNeill has no idea where “Buttercup” came from, but he knows it’s likely to stick now.

Personally, he prefers “Mac.”

Like the McDonald’s Big Mac?

Actually, his “cheat day” meals are Boston Market and chicken and fries from Captain Jay’s. Occasionally, he can still have Chick-fil-a.

“It’s gotta be (after) a hard workout and I’m feeling good about myself on the weekend or something,” McNeill said.

But until McNeill finishes what he hopes is a prosperous NFL career, Doritos are off limits.

