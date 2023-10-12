Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone's parents headed home after being stranded in Israel

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said in a social media post Thursday his parents are on their way home to Florida after being stranded in Jerusalem when war broke out between Israel and Hamas last weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety," Anzalone wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. "It's been a scary, anxiety-filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good."

Anzalone first shared news of his parents' plight after the Lions' 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, when he commented on a social media post by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who said 53 of his constituents were visiting the country and looking to leave as soon as possible.

Anzalone later deleted the post.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday he was unaware Anzalone's parents were in the region until after the game.

Anzalone led the Lions with a season-high 11 tackles against the Panthers.

"That’s a tough deal out there," Campbell said. "I have not heard anything new on that. I don’t want to elaborate on anything, but he felt they were safe. It’s just finding a way out, but that can’t — I know it’s not easy. I know it’s not easy. And I know it weighs on him heavy, so that’s a tough deal out there, man."

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, invaded Israel on Saturday. At least 22 Americans and more than 1,200 Israelis had died in the fighting as of Wednesday, according to USA Today. An additional 17 Americans remain unaccounted for, and fighting is ongoing. The Palestinian Ministry of Health says 900 people have died in the Gaza Strip since Israel began retaliatory attacks.

Anzalone's parents traveled to Jerusalem as part of a church group with First Baptist Church Naples.

The church posted an update earlier this week on its Facebook page from pastor Alan Brumback, who is on the trip, saying the group was "doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem."

“Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible," the post said. "We are trusting in the Lord and we know that God’s got this."

