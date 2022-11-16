Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson is getting ‘a little bit better every week’

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah deservedly stole the spotlight last week in Chicago. The week before against Green Bay, safety Kerby Joseph took his turn in the limelight.

Their performances were so good and meaningful for an improving defense that they somehow overshadowed the strong play the past two weeks of the Lions’ 6-foot-7 No. 2 overall pick who’s on pace for double-digit sacks as a rookie.

But it’s there, on the field and on tape, for anyone to see how much better Aidan Hutchinson is starting to play since his breakout three-sack game Week 2 against Washington.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Nov. 13, 2022.

“I would say he’s coming along nicely,” coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. “Every week he gets a little bit better, and he makes a few more plays. He learns pretty quickly.

“Look, there’s still things that happened to him, but he doesn’t make those same mistakes twice, which is what you’re looking for. And one of the things that we appreciate about him, not only is he growing, but he is an asset in the run game and the pass game. He’s all encompassing.”

Hutchinson was a constant and ever-present force at Soldier Field. He has required extra attention from opponents all season with constant double teams because he is equally committed to the rush and the pass.

One of his best plays against the Bears came late in the second quarter, when he flew across the formation to stop running back David Montgomery for no gain on second-and-goal. On the next play, he played a part in allowing Justin Fields to escape from a near-sack by not sealing off the edge on a cutback that led to Fields’ touchdown goal-line touchdown run.

“I mean he plays with a high motor,” Campbell said, “he plays with technique, he’s relentless.”

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) trips up Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the first half in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

There’s also the less obvious ways Hutchinson affects games. Okudah’s pick-six was the direct result of Hutchinson’s involvement. He drew a holding call on Chicago tight end Ryan Griffin that forced the Bears into second-and-18 at their 17-yard line. Justin Fields threw his interception on the next play when the rush got to him and Hutchinson patiently stayed in coverage against Cole Kmet to help force a poor throw.

“I mean he sniffed out the screen,” Campbell said, “and Fields wanted to throw it up and realized he was right there, so then he held it. And then since he held it, here comes (Isaiah) Buggs and (Will) Harris, and it forced him to get rid of it, ill-advised throw, and we capitalized off of it, but it started with him.”

Hutchinson polished off the day with a late sack that helped the defense close out the game. He has 5 ½ sacks and is on pace to become the Lions’ first rookie to reach 10 sacks since Ndamukong Suh in 2010.

“There’s things that you see all the time and then there’s indirect production that we’re getting out of him that’s good, but he’s growing,” Campbell said. “He’s getting better. I mean he’s still — he’s got a long ways to go, but every week he gets a little better.”

Injury update

Center Frank Ragnow missed practice with his ongoing foot injury, but his offensive line coach sounded optimistic about his availability to face excellent New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who has five sacks.

“He just toughs it out,” Hank Fraley said. “We'll see this week. But you know, he's telling me he's going. We’ll see, though. We’ll see by hopefully by the end of the week.”

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez returned to practice after missing last week’s game with an elbow injury. Running back Jamaal Williams did not practice because of illness. In the receiving corps, Josh Reynolds (back) and Trinity Benson (knee) did not practice.

