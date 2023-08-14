Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson dealing with ankle injury; Moseley still out 'a while'

Aidan Hutchinson is dealing with an ankle injury and will not practice Monday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Hutchinson, who led the Lions with 9.5 sacks last season, was one of 29 Lions who did not play in last week's preseason-opening win over the New York Giants. The second-year defensive end took part in both days of joint practices with the Giants, and finished Wednesday's practice with no sign of injury.

Campbell said the Lions also have "a bug" running through the team that will keep several players out of practice, including Cam Sutton, Brady Breeze and Mohamed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim is one of three running backs dealing with injuries. Craig Reynolds is expected to return from a leg injury for individual drills Monday, and Campbell said Jermar Jefferson will be out until at least later in the week.

The Lions have no clear-cut favorite for the No. 3 running back job after Justin Jackson retired last week. Devine Ozigbo and Benny Snell played most of the snaps against the Giants after Ibrahim left injured in the first half and with Reynolds and Jefferson out.

"(Jefferson has) a little something in there, but I wouldn’t say it’s significant," Campbell said. "Now the problem is, when you’re in training camp, every day is significant, so we’re hoping we can get it back this week but I don’t — it’s hard to say that right now."

The Lions waived receiver Trey Quinn with an injury designation, re-signed receiver Avery Davis and signed center Alex Mollette. Mollette takes the place of Ross Pierschbacher, who was waived-injured Sunday.

Campbell said he is not yet sure if injured cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Moseley reported late to camp after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his surgically repaired knee and is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

"I would say he’s on track, but it’s going to be a while," Campbell said. "It’ll be a while. Kind of like what I said when we started camp, everything is really going to get pushed back four, five weeks from what we originally thought, but he was really already four or five weeks ahead at that point, so we’ll see. He’s doing good, though. He’s doing great."

