Detroit Lions agree to a contract extension with Jared Goff

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than three weeks after agreeing to contract extensions with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the Detroit Lions have locked up another piece to their core.

Quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension, with $170 million guaranteed. This deal would make Goff the highest-paid Lion in franchise history.

Goff was traded to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021 and led the Lions to their first division title in 30 years this past season.

