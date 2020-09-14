Detroit Lions' Adrian Peterson critical of his big day in 1st start at RB

Adrian Peterson was arguably the Detroit Lions' best player Sunday, rushing for 93 yards on 14 carries in his team debut.

But the future Hall of Famer was critical of his play after the game, saying he missed opportunities on two runs that ended up costing the Lions in their 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"The third-and-1, I didn’t capitalize on," Peterson said. "My first big run, if I press the safety and cross his face to the right, it’s seven points instead of settling for a field goal and it’s a different game when the ball gets batted and they get the interception and go on and score. It’s a tie ballgame. So it’s little things like that that we have to be critical about that kind of get forgotten and you only remember what happened towards the end of the game."

View photos Lions running back Adrian Peterson runs for a first down against the Bears during the first half at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More

[ Lions grades: Stafford forcing plays, coaching blunders contribute to loss ]

Peterson had an impressive day overall Sunday, especially considering he signed with the team a week earlier and had just three full days of practice.

He failed to convert a third-and-1 on the second play of the second quarter when rookie receiver Quintez Cephus missed a block, and he was hauled down on a 19-yard gain in the first quarter when the Lions settled for a field goal.

But he also led the Lions in rushing yards and carries and added 21 yards receiving on three catches. After the game, he consoled rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who dropped the would-be game-winning touchdown pass with 6 seconds to play.

"I thought he gave great effort, I thought he gave great energy," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "I think the guys, really, they like to be out there with him and they know he’s going to work hard and he’s going to go hard every single play. So that was good to see. I really thought he made some tough runs. I thought he brought a physical style to the run game and that was encouraging.”

For subscribers: Only thing normal about Lions' season opener: Gut punch at the end

Fight on

The Lions finished Sunday's game without three of their top four cornerbacks. Rookie Jeff Okudah did not play because of a hamstring injury, and starters Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman left with hamstring injuries during the game.

Patricia indicated the Lions' injury issues factored into his decision to try a 55-yard field goal while leading by 10 midway through the fourth quarter.

View photos Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant celebrates his tackle vs. the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More