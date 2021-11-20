Detroit Lions add second kicker, OL from practice squad, sign WR Tom Kennedy

The Detroit Lions made a few roster moves on Saturday, one day before its latest attempt to get in the win column for the first time in the 2021 season.

The team moved offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to active/inactive list, making them eligible for the Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, the Lions signed kicker Riley Patterson from the New England Patriots' practice squad after releasing Ryan Santoso, who struggled during the 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh last week. the Lions must keep Patterson on their active roster for at least three weeks.

On the day they signed Patterson, the Lions also added Rosas to their practice squad.

Kraemer is likely insurance for swing tackle Matt Nelson, who suffered an ankle injury during the Pittsburgh game.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy from the practice squad and waived defensive lineman Kevin Strong. Kennedy has played in four games for the Lions this season, collecting one catch for 15 yards against Cincinnati. He was since released and then re-signed to the practice squad.

