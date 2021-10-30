Detroit Lions activate DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve in time for Eagles game

The Detroit Lions activated Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hand suffered a groin injury in training camp and has not played this season.

He has missed 29 of a possible 55 games in his three-plus-year career, but his return gives the Lions (0-7) enviable depth on the defensive line heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline.

A HELPING HAND: Former Lion Herman Moore teams up with Johnson & Johnson

CARLOS MONARREZ: The Lions should beat the Eagles. Here's how

Along with Hand, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, the Lions have veterans Michael Brockers, Nick Williams and Trey Flowers up front, plus rookies Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike and second-year nose tackle John Penisini.

The Lions also elevated safety Jalen Elliott and tight end Brock Wright from the practice squad to their 53-man roster, re-signed defensive lineman Eric Banks to the practice squad and released former Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown from the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions activate DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve