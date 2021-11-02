Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker, Kevin Strong from injured reserve

Taylor Decker is off the injured reserve, but it remains to be seen when he might play this year.

The Detroit Lions activated Decker and Kevin Strong, the team announced Tuesday. Tommy Kraemer, a backup offensive guard, was waived as well.

As the Freep's Dave Birkett reported last week, the Lions had to take Decker off the reserve by Wednesday if they want him to play again this season. But Dan Campbell indicated Decker, the team's starting left tackle, is still at least a week, and likely more, from being ready to play.

Decker hurt the index finger on his left hand four days before the Lions' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers and has not played this season.

Lions lineman Taylor Decker walks off the field after training camp in Allen Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Strong, a defensive end, had been on the IR for more than a month after suffering a brain injury in the season opener.

Detroit has a bye this week then plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Nov. 14.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during organized team activities at Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

