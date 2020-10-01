Detroit Lions activate S Jayron Kearse after suspension, waive RB Ty Johnson

The Detroit Lions welcomed safety Jayron Kearse back to their active roster Thursday and waived running back Ty Johnson.

Kearse was reinstated this week from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. He was arrested last October as a member of the Minnesota Vikings and charged with driving while impaired and possession of a firearm.

The Lions signed Kearse this offseason to play as a big safety on run downs and fill a special teams role.

Rookie watch: RB D'Andre Swift is 'exactly what we thought we were getting'

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse makes a catch during practice at Ford Field, Tuesday, September 2, 2020. More

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said Tuesday he was "very excited" to get Kearse back in the fold.

"He’s been working hard to get back while he’s been out," Undlin said. "Unfortunate situation, is what it is, but I think we’re all excited for him to be back, energy and everything that he brings."

The Lions' top three safeties, Duron Harmon, Tracy Walker and Will Harris, have all played more than 50% of the team's defensive snaps so far this season.

[ Lions have hands full with Saints' WR Thomas but they'll get some help ]

Kearse is unlikely to see that much work, and Undlin hinted that it might take time for his role to develop on defense.

"He hasn’t been out there," Undlin said. "You guys know it’s different working out on the side, doing whatever he’s doing to get ready, and then going out and actually playing in the game. So we’ll take it day by day, we’ll get him back in there and ease him in and we’ll see where he fits at the end of the week. But we’re excited to have him back."

Johnson, a sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Maryland, has played sparingly so far this season behind Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.

Running back Bo Scarbrough also is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Injury update

Cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip) was a new addition to the Lions' injury report Thursday, practicing on a limited basis because of a hip injury. He's been the Lions' primary nickel cornerback with Justin Coleman on injured reserve the last two weeks.

Tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring), cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (chest) remained limited in practice Thursday, while special teams ace C.J. Moore missed his second straight practice with a calf strain.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Lions content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions activate S Jayron Kearse, waive RB Ty Johnson