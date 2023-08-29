Detroit Lions to activate Emmanuel Moseley off PUP, eligible to play Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are getting one of the top cornerbacks back on the field, just in time for the regular season.

The Lions will activate cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the physically unable to perform list to the 53-man roster at Tuesday's roster deadline, ESPN reported.

Moseley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last fall while with the San Francisco 49ers and opened training camp on the PUP list after he underwent a surprise follow-up procedure this summer. He was ticketed for a starting job after signing a one-year free agent deal with the Lions, but will have to work his way back into the playing group with Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team was meeting to discuss a plan of action for Moseley, who would have been required to miss at least the first four games had he opened the year on PUP.

Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith cannot catch the pass defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during the second half Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte.

"He’s close," Campbell said Monday. "He’s doing well."

LIONS ROSTER TRACKER: NFL teams hit trade market looking for help at kicker

With nine days and four practices until the Lions' regular season opener Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moseley might be hard-pressed to an impact Week 1.

The Lions have more depth and better talent than they had in their secondary in either of Campbell's first two seasons as head coach, but finished training camp light at outside cornerback.

Sutton, another free agent addition, and Jacobs are expected to start, with rookie Brian Branch playing slot cornerback and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph at safety.

Undrafted rookies Starling Thomas V and Steven Gilmore, converted safety Will Harris and special teams standout Khalil Dorsey are among the backup cornerbacks still in the mix for roster spots.

Moseley was a starter most of the past four seasons for the 49ers, where he had four interceptions and 33 pass breakups. He's played more than 12 games in a season just once in his career.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions to activate Emmanuel Moseley off PUP