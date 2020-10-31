Detroit Lions activate CB Justin Coleman from injured reserve, waive RB Bo Scarbrough

As expected, the Detroit Lions are getting help for their secondary in time for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions activated cornerback Justin Coleman off injured reserve Saturday. Coleman has not played since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury, but is expected to return to the starting lineup at slot corner.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) remains questionable for the Colts game because of a hamstring injury, but when he returns — likely next week — the Lions will have their secondary healthy for the first time this season.

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019. More

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah missed a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears because of a hamstring injury.

The Lions also signed tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad Saturday, waived running back Bo Scarbrough, and signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins to the practice squad.

On Friday, they signed running back Jonathan Williams off Washington's practice squad. Williams, who spent training camp with the Lions, will not count against the 53-man roster until he passes COVID-19 protocols next week.

