Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft: Russell Brown’s v2.0

As free agency starts to wind down, I’ll be providing a weekly mock draft on the direction the Lions could go in the 2023 NFL Draft. There might be the same player here and there but each week, it’ll be different players and different perspectives. Let’s jump into a realistic 7-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions.

First Round, 6th overall: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

As I said in my first mock draft with the LionsWire, I’ve been leading the Christian Gonzalez to the Detroit Lions train for months. Regardless of the signings the Lions have made in recent weeks with the secondary, they could still look to add another cornerback.

Gonzalez is a fluid athlete that can flip his hips to run vertically but he also closes quickly to the football. Using his long arms to punch the football free at the catch point, Gonzalez has the potential to be a lockdown corner in the NFL. By selecting him, the cornerback position for the Lions becomes much deeper but most importantly, more talented. That’s something the Lions haven’t been able to say in quite some time.

25th overall: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

The phone rang and it was the New York Giants. The Giants moved up for a receiver while the Lions moved back and added some additional mid-round draft picks. With the 25th overall pick, they select one of the more underrated pass-rushers in this year’s draft. Anudike-Uzomah is explosive and at times, he shows violent hand usage. His pass-rush plan needs to become a little bit more refined but his versatile skill set should be coveted by the Lions front office.

Mock Trade Results:

Giants receive: 2023 1st Round Pick (18th overall) and 2023 6th Round Pick (194th overall)

Lions receive: 2023 1st Round Pick (25th overall), 2023 3rd Round Pick (89th overall) and 2023 5th Round Pick (160th overall)

Second Round, 48th overall: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Regardless of signing Graham Glasgow to a one-year deal, the Lions could certainly target an offensive lineman in this year’s draft. Bergeron is an offensive tackle with impressive foot speed for a player his size. Checking into the scouting combine at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, he looks the part and he even showcased his skill at the Senior Bowl.

Some feel like Bergeron is best suited at guard and it makes sense as he’s got great length for the position but he’s also able to move in space. The Lions could add Bergeron and look to move him around their offensive line with a potentially bright future at guard for Detroit.

55th overall: Keenau Benton, IDL, Wisconsin

Checking into the Combine with 33 ⅞” arms did wonders for Benton and his draft stock. He flashed quite a bit at the Senior Bowl and at times, he shows similar explosiveness and hand usage to Kenny Clark. There are times that he goes hot-and-cold during games but he’s a high-effort player that works his tail off to split double teams or maintain his gap. Best suited to be a 3-technique in the NFL, Benton has a high upside to start in the NFL.

Third Round, 81st overall: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

If it weren’t for an ankle injury that slowed Kraft down during the 2022 season, we’d be talking about him as an early Day 2 pick. There’s a chance that he still ends up going much sooner than expected but only time will tell. That said, Kraft has an intriguing skill set as he fits the mold of a “modern-day” tight end in the NFL. At 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Kraft ran the 40-yard dash at 4.69 seconds and put up 23 reps on the bench. He can align in the slot or play inline to block or catch passes.

With how much the Lions like to run 12 personnel, there’s a chance that Kraft could become a plug-and-play starter with more upside as a pass-catcher than any tight end on the roster.

89th overall: Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri

Standing 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, McGuire holds his weight very well. He’s versatile but seems most likely to play as a 4i or 5 technique in an odd front. There’s some explosion to his game but his hands work quickly to defenders’ chest plates while he relies heavily on overpowering the opposition.

His hand speed could get quicker and his lower half will need to get stronger but there’s much to be desired with McGuire as a good rotational pass rusher and run-stopper for the Lions defense.

Fourth Round, 115th overall: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Even with St.Brown, Williams and Reynolds, the Lions still have some uncertainty at wide receiver. They could consider a player such as Cedric Tillman or even Quentin Johnston much sooner in the draft but in this scenario, they wait till day three. By moving up with some additional draft capital gained from an earlier trade with the Giants, the Lions land one of the more impressive receivers from the East-West Shrine Bowl. Ford-Wheaton is 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds and is able to run the 40-yard dash at 4.38 seconds. He’s also got a 3-cone drill of 6.97 seconds and a 41” vertical. He’s a big and explosive receiver that can win on 50/50 balls. This could potentially be the Lions’ replacement for D.J. Chark.

Mock Trade Results:

Saints receive: 2023 5th Round Pick (152nd overall) and 2023 6th Round Pick (183rd overall)

Lions receive: 2023 4th Round Pick (115th overall)

Fifth Round, 160th overall: Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State

Similar to Matthew Bergeron from earlier in the draft, the Lions attempt to bolster their offensive line. The commitment to the run game is perfect reasoning to why the Lions would want to continue with these types of additions. So far during the draft process, the Lions have brought Zavala in for a top-30 visit. He’s got the ability to anchor but his hands hit heavy and he’s able to lock defenders out while creating rushing lanes.

One of the more underrated players in the draft process who had a great week at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl could certainly be on the Lions’ radar. Keep tabs on Zavala in Detroit.

