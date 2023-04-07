Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft: Russell Brown’s v3.0

We’re officially under three weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft and things are already heating up. Over the last few days, there’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the Detroit Lions selecting Jalen Carter or Devon Witherspoon with the sixth overall pick. While we sort that out, let’s jump into my third version of a full 7-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions!

First Round, 10th overall: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

In this scenario, the phone rings and it’s the Philadelphia Eagles on the phone. To no surprise, they’re willing to part with multiple 3rd round picks to move up a few spots to secure Jalen Carter. While that happens, Devon Witherspoon goes to the Falcons and the Lions settle with Christian Gonzalez at 10th overall.

By adding Gonzalez, the Lions brighten the future at the cornerback position. They add a high-end talent that is physical through the catch-point and is consistently able to run in-stride with receivers. This would give Detroit the most amount of talent and depth at defensive back in years.

Mock Trade Details:

DET receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (10th overall), 2023 3rd Round Pick (94th overall) and 2024 4th Round Pick

PHI receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (6th overall)

First Round, 14th overall: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

As we’ve seen before, the Lions get aggressive and move up in the first round. Last year they added Jameson Williams and this year they add to the defense by selecting Myles Murphy. The key to this trade is by getting in front of the Green Bay Packers to ensure they don’t get Murphy as I think he’d be a perfect fit for their defense.

While Murphy has gaps in his production, he’s a talented player with great length and a nice blend of speed and power in his game. By adding him, the Lions get another high-end talent for their defense. Pairing him up with Hutchinson is a perfect fit for the Lions front seven.

Mock Trade Details:

DET receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (14th overall) and 2023 6th Round Pick (192nd overall)

NE receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (18th overall), 2023 3rd Round Pick (94th overall) and 2024 6th Round Pick

Second Round, 48th overall: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Sanders is an intriguing option for the Lions in this spot. He’s only been a starter for one season but he’s 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds with great versatility. He’s got the ability to rush the passer off-the-edge and he can align in the middle of the defense. I think he’ll need to improve his tackling technique to be a consistent starter in the NFL. However, putting him on the Lions current depth chart should allow him time to reach his full potential.

Second Round, 57th overall: Chandler Zavala, IOL, N.C. State

One of the steady risers in the 2023 NFL Draft process has been Chandler Zavala from N.C. State. He had a tremendous week at the Shrine Bowl and has been great during the interview process. At this point, it would be surprising to see Zavala escape the second day of the draft. Keep in mind, the Lions spent a top-30 visit with him on March 14th.

For the Lions, they move back in this spot and take a swing at an interior offensive lineman. Zavala checked into the N.C. State Pro Day at 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds with 33-inch arms. He ran his 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds, put up 30 reps on the bench and recorded a 32.5″ vertical jump. He plays with good overall strength and consistently locks out defenders in pass protection and when creating rushing lanes. Last season he had 31 pancake blocks and hasn’t given up a sack in his career.

Mock Trade Details:

DET receives: 2023 2nd Round Pick (57th overall) and 2023 4th Round Pick (128th overall)

NYG receives: 2023 2nd Round Pick (55th overall)

Third Round, 81st overall: Kobie Turner, IDL, Wake Forest

Finishing up the tape of Turner last night; he’s a top-100 player in this class. Best suited to play as a 3-technique and some 4i-technique in the NFL, he checked into his Pro Day at 288 pounds. While standing 6-foot-2, he was able to record a 3-cone drill time of 7.08 seconds. That would be tied for 3rd best all-time for the position.

Aside from the intriguing athletic profile, Turner displays a good first step with the ability to fight pressure with pressure. Meanwhile, he displays quick hands and is able to change direction to make plays in the backfield and down the line of scrimmage.

Fourth Round, 112th overall: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

In a surprising move, the Lions move up and take the backup quarterback they’ve talked about. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is going to be a signal caller that moves up draft boards for how his pre-draft process has gone. One scout told me, “he’s been incredible. Shrine week did wonders for him.”

DTR, as he’s known in scouting parlance, consistently stands tall in the pocket and throws with plenty of velocity. He can make throws at all three levels of the field but seems more likely to succeed as a passer in the short and intermediate areas of the field. When pressured, he can operate off-script and has shown that he’s more than capable of running the football. This would be a great option for the Lions to consider to bring competition to their quarterback room.

Mock Trade Details:

DET receives: 2023 4th Round Pick (112th overall)

NYJ receives: 2023 5th Round Pick (152nd overall), 2023 6th Round Pick (183rd overall) and 2023 6th Round Pick (194th overall)

Fourth Round, 128th overall: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

I’m not sure if Mingo will be available in this spot but he’s been someone that caught my eye weeks ago. He’s got an intriguing frame at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds while posting a 39.5″ vertical at the Combine. While there, he also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

On tape, Mingo showcased a ton of versatility. From playing in the slot, in the backfield or even aligning as an H-back. On tape, he uses his frame and is able to withstand contact consistently. By adding him, teams will have to honor his speed vertically while having to scheme for him in the middle of the field on slant patterns and crossing routes. Putting Mingo in an offense that’s run by Ben Johnson sounds incredibly fun.

Sixth Round, 192nd overall: Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

It’ll be intriguing to see how the Lions address the tight end position after moving on from T.J. Hockenson last season. They seem content with the players they currently have there and it wouldn’t be surprising if James Mitchell took on a bigger role. That said, they could be inclined to add some depth to the position. If they do, I think Josh Whyle from Cincinnati would be a great fit.

He’s 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds and is a willing blocker. He showcased that numerous times at the Senior Bowl but he’ll need to get stronger and refine his overall technique. His arms are only 31 1/2″ long so that could create some issues against longer defenders but he’s a good athlete and overall pass-catcher. Last season, he only had one drop on the season while recording 32 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. This is simply about depth with the potential to become a spot starter.

