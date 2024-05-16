Advertisement
Detroit Lions 2024 schedule release: Dave Birkett's game-by-game predictions

dave birkett, detroit free press
The Detroit Lions are coming off a 12-win season and NFC championship game appearance, and they are poised to be even better this fall. Maybe not record-wise, with a first-place schedule, an early-season bye and three sets of back-to-back road games. But they have a better roster top-to-bottom and a chance to go deeper in the playoffs.

Here’s my way-too-early game-by-game prediction of how the Lions will fare in 2024.

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., Sept. 8, NBC

The atmosphere for this game won’t be nearly as electric as when the teams met in the first round of the playoffs in January, but the “Ja-red Goff” chants will be just as loud. Pick: Lions 28, Rams 24.

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Fox

If the bullseye on their back wasn’t big enough, the Lions open with back-to-back games against teams they beat in the playoffs in January. Pick: Bucs 21, Lions 20.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs gets upended on a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III during the second half in the playoff game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 22, Fox

Looking forward to that early-season rookie showdown between Terrion Arnold and Marvin Harrison Jr. Pick: Lions 31, Cardinals 20.

Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 30, ABC

The Seahawks have scored 51, 48 and 37 points against Aaron Glenn’s defenses the past three years. None of those games were Monday night tilts at Ford Field. Pick: Lions 34, Seahawks 24.

Week 6: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 13, Fox

Coming off a bye week, you know Ben Johnson will have something clever dialed up for Taylor Decker and/or Dan Skipper this game. Pick: Cowboys 24, Lions 23.

Lions running back David Montgomery celebrates a touchdown against the Cowboys with quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Lions' 20-19 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.
Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Fox

I think J.J. McCarthy will have a nice career in Minnesota, but he’s headed for some growing pains as a rookie. Pick: Lions 20, Vikings 17.

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Fox

The Lions play the entire AFC south in a five-week span in October and November. Pick: Lions 31, Titans 14.

Week 9: at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 3, Fox

I’ve got the Lions winning the division again, but losing to Jordan Love at Lambeau Field. Pick: Packers 23, Lions 20.

Week 10: at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 10, NBC

C.J. Stroud couldn’t beat Michigan. Maybe he’ll fare better against the Lions. Pick: Texans 34, Lions 27.

Week 11: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. Nov. 17, CBS

Think Jacksonville regrets taking Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson yet? Pick: Lions 34, Jaguars 24.

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. Nov. 24, Fox

If Anthony Richardson stays healthy, I think the Colts challenge for a playoff spot in the AFC. Pick: Lions 28, Colts 27.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is tackled by Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville during the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Week 13: vs. Chicago Bears, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28, CBS

The Lions have lost seven straight on Thanksgiving, and three of those losses have come against the Bears. Pick: Lions 31, Bears 21.

Week 14: vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Back-to-back Thursday games gives the Lions a mini-bye heading into the homestretch. Pick: Lions 28, Packers 20.

Week 15: vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 15, CBS

The Lions almost beat the Bills two years ago when Buffalo was good. They’re Josh Allen and a whole lot of mediocre now. Pick: Lions 35, Bills 24.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. Dec. 22, Fox

If Caleb Williams is halfway decent, the Bears will be an NFC contender before long. Pick: Bears 26, Lions 21.

Dan Campbell watches warmups before the NFC divisional playoff game between the Lions and Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30, ESPN/ABC

Winner gets the No. 1 seed in the NFC? Pick: 49ers 27, Lions 24.

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings, time and date TBA, TV TBA

Lions-Packers or Lions-Bears would have been a more compelling season finale. Maybe the league figures the division will be locked up by then. Pick: Lions 28, Vikings 17.

Final record: 11-6.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on X and Instagram at @davebirkett.

