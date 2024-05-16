The Detroit Lions 2024 regular season schedule

The Detroit Lions are the defending NFC North champions entering the 2024 season. As the first-place team from 2023, the Lions earned a first-place schedule for the first time since the NFL switched to six divisions.

The Lions open their 2024 slate with a wild card round rematch against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s the Sunday Night Football opener and will be one of nine home games for Detroit in Ford Field.

Here’s the Lions’ complete 2024 schedule for the regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 vs. Rams 8:20 p.m.* 2 Sept. 15 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. 3 Sept. 22 at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. 4 Sept. 30 (Monday) vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m.* 5 BYE 6 Oct. 13 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. 7 Oct. 20 at Vikings 1 p.m. 8 Oct. 27 vs. Titans 1 p.m. 9 Nov. 3 at Packers 1 p.m. 10 Nov. 10 at Texans 8:20 p.m.* 11 Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. 12 Nov. 24 at Colts 1 p.m. 13 Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) vs. Bears 12:30 p.m. 14 Dec. 5 (Thursday) vs. Packers 8:15 p.m.* 15 Dec. 15 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. 16 Dec. 22 at Bears 1 p.m. 17 Dec. 30 (Monday) at 49ers 8:15 p.m.* 18 vs. Vikings tbd

*prime-time game

