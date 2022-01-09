Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule: Here's who the Lions will play next season

The Detroit Lions (3-13-1) locked up the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft with their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but their schedule for next season was set after their Week 17 loss in Seattle. It features at least eight teams with losing records, and just three division champs. Here’s a quick look at what 2022 will bring:

NFC North (home and away)

Chicago Bears (6-11)

It’ll be Year 2 for QB Justin Fields, but likely with a new head coach, as offensive guru Matt Nagy’s attack this season has been, well, offensive.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Green Bay Packers (13-4)

Will Aaron Rodgers return — remember, he was ready to move on last offseason — at quarterback, or is it Jordan Love’s team now?

Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

QB Kirk Cousins has another year — at $33 million — on his contract, but the Vikings feel closer to a rebuild than a division title.

At home

Buffalo Bills (10-6*)

QB Josh Allen has led Buffalo to its third straight playoff berth, the first such streak since the Bills made the Super Bowl four straight times from 1990-93.

Miami Dolphins (8-8*)

The Dolphins were reportedly considering moving on from second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa at the trade deadline this season, then ran off a seven-game win streak. That still might not have been enough to keep him in Miami next season.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Who needs a first-round quarterback? The Eagles made the playoffs this season with second-rounder Jalen Hurts (and a couple starts from sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew II).

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Urban Meyer is gone; does that mean 2020 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will finally bloom? He looked solid Sunday in a win over the Colts.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seattle Seahawks (6-10*)

They missed the playoffs for just the second time in Russell Wilson’s decade with the franchise; will the ex-Wisconsin QB be dealt in the offseason?

Washington Football Team (7-10)

We’re not sure who’ll be at quarterback, but we know they’ll finally have a new name, with an announcement coming Feb. 2.

On the road

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

The NFC East champs seem set with their Big Three again: QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott and WR Amari Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

New York Giants (4-13)

Big Blue is even bluer, as a neck injury shut down former first-round pick Daniel Jones; entering his fourth season, the G-Men still don’t know what they have at quarterback.

New York Jets (4-12*)

Dearborn native Robert Saleh, a defensive expert, managed to get four wins as head coach despite only having 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at QB for 12 games entering Sunday.

New England Patriots (10-6*)

Bill Belichick appears to have his quarterback of the future in ex-Alabama passer Mac Jones, though the team has tried to limit his exposure this season.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Carolina Panthers (5-11*)

The attempt to reclaim former prospect Sam Darnold resulted in seven TDs and 12 picks from the former No. 3 overall pick —and the re-signing of former star QB Cam Newton.

