Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline

Dan Campbell has about a day to make his final decisions for the 2022 Detroit Lions roster.

With the deadline for each NFL team's 53 man set for Tuesday, the Lions will be cutting players over the next day-plus, and nearly 10 spots were up for grabs among more than 20 players.

Following Sunday's XX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, some of the decisions might be a little easier. Of course, Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson and other core members of the roster are far from the cut line. But there are still plenty of questions surrounding just how many running backs, defensive backs, linebackers and even quarterbacks the team should keep.

Recent draft picks such as Quintez Cephus, Levi Onwuzurike and James Mitchell could be on the chopping block as could veterans Trinity Benson or Tom Kennedy.

The Lions open the season Sept. 11 at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

