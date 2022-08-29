Detroit Lions 2022 roster cutdown tracker

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday, August 30th to reduce the active roster down to 53 players from the 80-man roster in Sunday’s preseason finale in Pittsburgh. General manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions staff have some important choices facing them to whittle down the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Here’s a continuously updated tracker of all the roster subtractions to get down to the 53-man limit.

 

Pos

Player

S

Brady Breeze (injured)

LB

Shaun Dion Hamilton

WR

Josh Johnson

OL

Ryan McCollum

TE

Nolan Givan

TE

Garrett Griffin

The following players are on the reserve/PUP or reserve/NFI lists and do not count toward the 53-man roster limit. All are out though at least Week 4:

  • FB Jason Cabinda

  • DE Romeo Okwara

  • DE Josh Paschal

  • WR Jameson Williams (NFI)

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

