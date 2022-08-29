Detroit Lions 2022 roster cutdown tracker
The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday, August 30th to reduce the active roster down to 53 players from the 80-man roster in Sunday’s preseason finale in Pittsburgh. General manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions staff have some important choices facing them to whittle down the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday
Here’s a continuously updated tracker of all the roster subtractions to get down to the 53-man limit.
Pos
Player
S
Brady Breeze (injured)
LB
Shaun Dion Hamilton
WR
Josh Johnson
OL
Ryan McCollum
TE
Nolan Givan
TE
Garrett Griffin
The following players are on the reserve/PUP or reserve/NFI lists and do not count toward the 53-man roster limit. All are out though at least Week 4:
FB Jason Cabinda
DE Romeo Okwara
DE Josh Paschal
WR Jameson Williams (NFI)