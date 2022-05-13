Here is the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
In this article:
The 2022 Detroit Lions schedule is now established. Detroit will have nine home dates and eight road games in the 17-game regular season schedule.

Dan Campbell’s second season as the Lions head coach begins with two home dates against foes from the NFC East. There are no primetime games for the Lions, making them the only team that does not appear on Thursday night, Sunday night or Monday Night Football.

The bye week comes early with a Week 6 break sandwiched between two road games. The Lions finish with two games inside the NFC North, capping off the season in Green Bay with a visit to the Packers.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 11

vs

Philadelphia Eagles

1 p.m.

2

Sept. 18

vs

Washington Commanders

1 p.m.

3

Sept. 25

at

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

4

Oct. 2

vs

Seattle Seahawks

1 p.m.

5

Oct. 9

at

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

6

Oct. 16

BYE

7

Oct. 23

at

Dallas Cowboys

1 p.m.

8

Oct. 30

vs

Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

9

Nov. 6

vs

Green Bay Packers

1 p.m.

10

Nov. 13

at

Chicago Bears

1 p.m.

11

Nov. 20

at

New York Giants

1 p.m.

12

Nov. 24

vs

Buffalo Bills

(Thanksgiving)

12:30 p.m.

13

Dec. 4

vs

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m.

14

Dec. 11

vs

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

15

Dec. 18

at

New York Jets

1 p.m.

16

Dec. 24

at

Carolina Panthers

(Saturday)

1 p.m.

17

Jan. 1

vs

Chicago Bears

1 p.m.

18

Jan. 7/8

at

Green Bay Packers

TBD

