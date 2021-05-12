Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule released: Dates, times, TV

Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
The 2021 Detroit Lions schedule was released on Wednesday. Here's the complete regular-season schedule, with dates, times and TV included:

Sept. 12: 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox

Sept. 20 (Monday night): at Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 26: Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 3: at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Oct. 10: at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions receiver Mohamed Sanu can&#39;t complete the catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Oct. 17: Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Oct. 24: at Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Oct. 31: Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 14: at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 21: at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 25: Bears, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 5: Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 12: at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dec. 19: Cardinals, 1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 26: at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 2: at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9: Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

