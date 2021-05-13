Detroit Lions’ 2021 schedule

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Lions try to roar

USA TODAY Network

Dan Campbell takes over with an attitude in Detroit and has a new quarterback in Jared Goff. Will change finally create success in Motown? (For the latest Detroit Lions news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Lions Wire)

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: at Chicago Bears

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

USAT

Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: BYE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football on FOX)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: at Denver Broncos

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals

USA TODAY Network

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers

USA TODAY Network

