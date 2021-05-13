Detroit Lions’ 2021 schedule
Lions try to roar
USA TODAY Network
Dan Campbell takes over with an attitude in Detroit and has a new quarterback in Jared Goff. Will change finally create success in Motown? (For the latest Detroit Lions news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Lions Wire)
Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2: at Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4: at Chicago Bears
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
USAT
Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: BYE
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11: at Cleveland Browns
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football on FOX)
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 14: at Denver Broncos
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Network
Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Network
