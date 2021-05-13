Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Detroit Lions. Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2: @ Green Bay Packers Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 4: @ Chicago Bears. Week 5: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7: @ Los Angeles Rams Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Week 9: Bye Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11: @ Cleveland Browns Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings. Week 14: @ Denver Broncos Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 16: @ Atlanta Falcons Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers

