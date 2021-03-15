Detroit Lions 2021 free agency tracker

A new front office and coaching regime mean big changes to the Detroit Lions roster. Who is coming and who is going in free agency?

We’ve got you covered. From the start of the legal tampering period on Monday, March 15th, here are the free agents the Lions have signed, as well as where the former Lions moved to around the league.

Free agents signed

Players who are unrestricted free agents cannot be signed officially until Wed. March 17th. However, players who were released by their former teams after the season ended are free to sign at any time.

Pos. Contract Terms 2020 Team Tyrell Williams WR 1 yr./$4M (with void year) Raiders

Free agency departures

