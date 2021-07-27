Detroit Lions have 2 open roster spots after DL Brian Price hits reserve/retired list

Another roster spot has opened for the Detroit Lions.

The team placed defensive lineman Brian Price on the reserve/retired list. Price, 27, was signed in 2016 by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UT-San Antonio. His best stint came in with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, recording 10 tackles during 12 games.

He bounced from different practice squads but did not appear in a game in 2019 before re-signing with the Packers last year, playing briefly in weeks 16 and 17 (no statistics recorded).

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Brian Price (78) against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, 2021, during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

Price was signed by the Lions in June to replace an injured Joel Heath.

Two spots are now open on Detroit's 90-man roster.

