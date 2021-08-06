Detroit Lions have 2 of NFL's top sleeper prospects, experts say. Why they made the cut

When sports fans think of "prospects," the MLB or NHL likely comes to mind.

Or maybe the NBA, where draft picks are "stashed" overseas or in a developmental league until they're ready for the big lights.

But in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have two under-the-radar youngsters experts say could soon break out. ESPN ranked the top-25 sleeper prospects in the league recently, and Julian Okwara and Quintez Cephus both made the cut.

Keep in mind, this list isn't taking into account Joe Burrow or Minkah Fitzpatrick; guys who are pretty much locks to be above-average players.

Football Outsiders analysts compiling the rankings only considered players 26 or younger who were undrafted or drafted after the second round. They also must have entered the league between 2018 and 2020, not yet signed a contract extension and played fewer than 500 career snaps (outside of special teams; for running backs, the snap count is 300 or fewer).

This list, in its 15th year, seeks to predict career-long success — not just a good 2021 season or fantasy sleepers — for those "forgotten" by the draftniks. Geno Atkins, Tyreek Hills, Chase Winovich and Chris Godwin have been on previous seasons' rankings.

Quintez Cephus should get his shot

Cephus, ranked the top wide receiver on the list at No. 11 overall, drew that slot because of his size and potential role in the Lions' offense moving forward. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and played 365 snaps (13 games) his rookie season, amassing 20 catches, 349 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus (87) celebrates a first down against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

"A throwback, Cephus is a true, outside power receiver... Cephus started the first game of Detroit's season last year and posted a respectable 10.6% DVOA over the season despite getting inconsistent playing time," Rivers McCown wrote in an article published Sunday.

While Cephus is far from the fastest wideout (4.73-second 40-yard dash time), prompting concerns about his ability to separate from DBs, he has flashed great ball skills. He figures to be the third or fourth receiver on the depth chart, unless he can surpass veteran newcomers Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams.

"The opportunity is in front of Cephus for him to find 100 targets this year," the article states.

Julian Okwara's potential lies with his snap count

Okwara is featured a few spots down at No. 16 and is the second-highest edge rusher. The Football Outsiders folks still like what they saw from Okwara at Notre Dame, even if injuries cropped up, leading to just 69 snaps (three tackles, one solo) over six games as a rookie.

"He did factor in as a rotational edge player for the last two games of the season, notching a season-best 26% of the snap share in Week 16 against Tampa. There's not a whole lot else to say about his rookie year; it was a shame that it was wasted on the trainer's table," Rivers McCown writes.

Analysts were a little more bearish on Okwara's path to snaps this season, with Trey Flowers and Michael Brockers in the mix, along with Okwara's older brother, Romeo.

"Okwara absolutely has the raw talent to live up to double-digit sacks (like his brother). Health and opportunity? That we're not so sure about yet."

It's an interesting exercise. In the NFL, most good players are good players very soon after they're drafted. And good players, overwhelming, are drafted in the first or second round compared to the latter five. So for many guys who end up being starters, there's usually not much time between draft pick/prospect status and full-time pro.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, a 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, topped the rankings. The New Orleans Saints (three) had the most top players on the list.

No other NFC North prospect made the rankings.

Lions fans will likely get an extended look at Okwara and Cephus starting with the preseason opener vs. the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Detroit.

