Detroit Lions are 0-3 without Kenny Golladay and might not have him again vs. Washington

The Detroit Lions could be faced with the prospect of playing without their leading receiver for the second straight week.

Kenny Golladay did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hip injury he suffered in a Nov. 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions discussed placing Golladay on injured reserve last week, with intentions of him returning to action this season. But Golladay, in a contract year, wanted to remain on the active roster in hopes of a return sooner than the three-week minimum an IR stay would require.

The Lions are 0-3 this season without Golladay, who missed September losses to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury and last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

They're 3-2 with Golladay in the lineup, and host Washington (2-6) on Sunday at Ford Field.

Along with Golladay, Halapoulivaati Vaitai did not take part in the open portion of practice and neither Everson Griffen nor Nick Williams was at practice, according to a pool report.

Safety Tracy Walker, who missed the Vikings game with a foot injury, was a limited participant during the open portion of drills.

The Lions returned tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) to practice from injured reserve, re-signed running back Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad.

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple was named the team's Salute to Service Award nominee Wednesday for his continued work with veterans. Among other things, Hipple helps military personnel and former NFL players transition to civilian life through his "After the Impact Program" at the Eisenhower Center.

