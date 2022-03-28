Detroit to host 2024 NFL draft
We’re exactly one month away from the 2022 NFL draft is Las Vegas, and we now know where the event will take place two years from now.
Detroit will host the 2024 NFL draft, the league announced Monday.
The Lions’ home city beat out Green Bay and Washington, D.C. to hold the NFL’s biggest offseason event.
The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City.
