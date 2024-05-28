Detroit Grand Prix road closures start today
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Road closures start Tuesday for this weekend's Grand Prix in Downtown Detroit.
The closures come as the streets are turned into a 1.645-mile street circuit.
Though the tunnel to Windsor will remain open during the racing event, drivers are urged to give themselves extra time if they need to travel to Canada. The tunnel will only be accessible from I-375, not Jefferson Avenue or the Lodge freeway.
Drivers using the tunnel between May 28 and June 5 must display a dashboard placard provided by the tunnel’s operators. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas or can be downloaded and printed from the tunnel’s website.
Roads closing on May 28 (reopening June 5)
Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza
Bates from Jefferson to Atwater
EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard
WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.
Woodward from State to Jefferson
Cadillac Square west of Bates
Campus Martius
Roads closing on May 29 (reopening June 3)
Renaissance Drive West
Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine
Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater
Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater
The Detroit Grand Prix starts Friday, May 31 and ends Sunday, June 2.