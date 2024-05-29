Detroit Grand Prix parking and transit: Your guide to getting to the racing event

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting to the grand pix in Detroit won't be a problem for those visiting the city for the racing event - as long as guests plan ahead.

For those trying to get to the city without a car, there is a network of buses and trams that can help people navigate downtown. For those that are driving on their own, parking restrictions may complicate the route.

To simplify travel, use the parking and transit guide below to get to the grand prix each of the three days for as much racing action as possible.

Detroit Grand Prix parking

Accessing the Detroit Grand Prix will require obtaining an admission ticket or credential to enter any garage within the venue. Currently, the only garage that is available to guests is the Franklin Garage. You can find more information online about parking there at this link.

Outside the venue, there are several surface lots, street parking, and garage options that are available. The venue stretches along Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit, from Rivard Street on the east and Griswold Street on the west.

Campus Martius and Cadillac Square will also be in use.

It's suggested the public use the Park Detroit app for more details. Find the link for more information on the app here.

Map of Grand Prix event

The Detroit Grand Prix will include ample opportunity to see racing, but only from designated spots.

A map posted below also shows the location of pedestrian bridges, shuttle stops, grandstands and their entrances, first aid stations, as well as the racing course itself.

Getting to the Grand Prix

To help people get to and from the race course, organizers have come up with a new shuttle program that will make use of golf carts. There are two routes the program will make use of: Jefferson Avenue and the Riverwalk.

The pink hexagon symbol on the map designates where shuttle stops are located.

Jefferson Route

J1 In front of Mariner’s Church at Randolph Street

J2 At crosswalk in front of GM Renaissance Center

J3 At corner of St. Antoine St and Jefferson Avenue

J4 Along Jefferson Avenue, near Schweizer Place

J5 At Beaubien and New Street (on request only)

Riverwalk Route

R1 At ramp leading up to west side of Hart Plaza

R2 At entrance to Port Authority Building

R3 Near Entrance to Grandstand 8 and Paddock

R4 At Paddock Exit, west of Atwater Street

R5 At corner of Riopelle and Atwater streets

Detroit People Mover

The overhead tram that runs around the heart of downtown Detroit will also be running.

Stops include:

Cadillac Center Station at Campus Martius

Financial District Station at Grandstand 3A, 3B, and the Turn 3 Club

Renaissance Center Station at Grandstand 1, 8, 9, and the paddock

Find more details here.

QLine

The QLine is free to use along Woodward Avenue. Anyone near the central artery of Detroit road traffic can use the tram to get to Midtown, Downtown, New Center, and North End.

Those going to the grand prix will get off at State Street.

Find more details here.

Detroit Metro Airport bus service

The Regional Transit Authority recently launched a nonstop bus service from the airport to downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Air Xpress will make several trips a day between both the McNamara and Evans terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, and the Rosa Parks Transit Center.