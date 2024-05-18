Detroit Grand Prix expected to be another boon for local businesses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The next big citywide event is two weeks away as Detroit gears up for the grand prix.

Part of the IndyCar Series, it features wicked fast driving on tight technical corners down some of Detroit's best-known roads. And it's not just fans that are psyched to see the return of the GP to downtown.

"I think that we’re heading in the right direction. It’s exciting, it really is," said Tommy Burelle, who runs Detroit Bar & Grill.

Burelle, like the dozens of other business owners in downtown Detroit, benefited greatly from the NFL Draft coming to the Motor City. He's hoping for similar traffic during the race weekend.

Detroit Bar & Grill sits in the shadow of the racing circuit. Burelle says they'll plan on offering shuttling if it's accessible, with a goal of welcoming everyone with open arms and providing the best experience ever.

For the past few decades, the Detroit Grand Prix has run on Belle Isle. Now in its second year returning to downtown, locals like Burelle believe they're seeing a resurgence of enthusiasm for the city.

"I’d like to see the Grand Prix become the event that it was back in the 80s, early 90s. We’ve had almost two million people down here and it was amazing. All the establishments did great and unfortunately we felt kind of cut off the last few years," he said.

Beyond just business owners, the grand prix in Detroit is also special for the hometown racer: Nolan Allaer.

"It’s just incredible. We go down Jefferson all the time. It’s really surreal to be able to sleep in my own bed and drive 10 minutes to the track and go race with some of the best drivers in the world," said Allaer.

Working as a full-time student, he's been racing his whole life. Sponsored by National Coney Island, he showed off a preview of the track he'll be ripping down along with best in the racing tour.

"Detroit downtown will be a very, very technical track. The walls will be close. It will be a little bumpy but it looks to be a really good circuit with some good opportunities to pass."

Signage is already going up around the city as it prepares to host racing teams and the cars they'll be driving.

The 2024 grand prix runs from May 31 to June 2. Find more info here.