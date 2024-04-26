Detroit generates another massive crowd for second night of draft

Detroit loves the draft. Even after the best night of it.

Another massive crowd has assembled for the rounds two and three of the draft, one day after (officially) 275,000 showed up and (unofficially) 400,000 turned out.

Kudos to Detroit and again to the NFL for realizing the draft could be made even bigger than it was by taking it on the road.

It really is, as we've said before, the ultimate reality show about nothing. They could do it anywhere. They could do it nowhere. They could do it by group text.

It's just a stage from which names are announced. It's amazing that it has become what it has become.

What it has become is the biggest tentpole of offseason. A flea market for plausible hope that lets fans of all teams think this year could be the year.