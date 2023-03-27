Detroit Free Press: 3 questions MSU basketball must answer if it wants to make the Final Four next year

4
Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State basketball reached its 15th Sweet 16 under Tom Izzo this past season but what will it take to make the Final Four next year?

The Spartans should return a ton of talent from this year’s team and will be bringing in the No. 3 recruiting class nationally as well. So expectations will be high for Michigan State in 2023-24.

There are some pressing questions, however, that will determine whether or not they make a deep run in next year’s NCAA Tournament. Those three notable questions were considered by the Detroit Free Press.

Click on the tweet below to read the full story from the Detroit Free Press:

