Detroit’s Ford Field to host 2027 College Basketball Final Four

The last time Detroit’s Ford Field (home of the Detroit Lions) hosted the College Basketball Final Four, Michigan State basketball was present, knocking off Connecticut before falling to North Carolina in the National Championship.

The Spartans will hope for some similar, but hopefully even better fortune, when March Madness comes back to Detroit in 2027, as it was announced on Tuesday that the Final Four will return to Ford Field for the 2027 March Madness Tournament.

Ford Field in Detroit will host the 2027 Final Four — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) November 22, 2022

