Detroit faces Chicago on 6-game home skid

Chicago Bulls (37-42, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (13-66, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its six-game home skid with a win against Chicago.

The Pistons have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Detroit is 7-37 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 6-9 against division opponents. Chicago has a 5-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (14.6). The Bulls average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 105-95 in their last matchup on Feb. 28. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points, and Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 13.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Coby White is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee).

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out (quad), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.