Detroit faces Brooklyn, aims to end 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (13-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -8; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against Brooklyn as losers of three straight games.

The Nets are 22-26 in conference play. Brooklyn is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons have gone 10-38 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Jaden Ivey averaging 3.2.

The Nets are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 8 the Pistons won 118-112 led by 34 points from Ivey, while Dennis Schroder scored 31 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Ivey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 99.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (hip), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee), Taj Gibson: day to day (hamstring).

