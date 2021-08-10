Detroit Catholic Central football player, 15, dies

Aug. 10—Stephen Sylvester, a 15-year-old sophomore in the Detroit Catholic Central football program, died Saturday, five days after collapsing during a conditioning practice.

"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Stephen," a statement from Detroit Catholic Central read. "He was a bright young man, and a valued member of the school community. At this point we ask for some privacy for the family, our students, our faculty, and our staff while we work to support all of those so intimately impacted by this loss."

Sylvester was listed on Catholic Central's 53-man varsity roster for the 2021 season by MaxPreps.

Fifth-year head coach Dan Anderson directed his players through their first day of practice Monday.

Catholic Central opens its season Aug. 26 against Clinton Township Chippewa Valley in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State.

Catholic Central enters the season as the defending Catholic League champion and ranked No. 5 in The News preseason poll with 11 starters back from last year's 9-1 team, which reached the Division 1 regional finals.

Catholic Central has won 14 state championships, five in the 1990s and four more in the 2000s, with its last state title coming in 2009.

