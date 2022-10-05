Detroit Cass Tech standout 2026 ATH CJ Sadler reportedly to visit MSU this weekend

Michigan State football will have a number of big-time recruits on campus this weekend, and that now will reportedly include 2026 standout athlete CJ Sadler.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Sadler will be visiting Michigan State this weekend for the Spartans’ matchup against Ohio State. Sadler is a freshman at Detroit Cass Tech and appears to be on his way to being a big-time prospect in the 2026 class.

Michigan State has already offered Sadler, with the Spartans extending him an offer as an 8th grader. He also has offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville and Pitt.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire