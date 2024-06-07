Detroit bowl game in search of new title sponsor after 10 years as Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit's college football bowl game is in search of a new name.

After 10 years under the banner of the Quick Lane Bowl, the bowl game has ended its title sponsorship with the automotive service company owned by Ford Motor Co. The bowl game, now under the "Detroit Bowl" moniker, is in search of a new title sponsor before the next iteration, scheduled for Dec. 26, 2024, at Ford Field.

"We are extremely grateful for the 10-year partnership we had with Quick Lane and the success we had together," Ellen Trudell, the Detroit Lions' senior manager of corporate and employee communications, told the Free Press on Friday. "We're currently in the process of establishing a new title sponsor so we can keep that postseason bowl game tradition in Detroit."

Trudell said conversations about other potential sponsors for the bowl game are ongoing, with the door still open for pitches and nothing set in stone as of now. The news was confirmed a day after the full 2024-25 bowl schedule was released with no sponsor attached to the Detroit bowl.

"We're open to any and everything," Trudell said.

Detroit's bowl game dates to 1997, when it was first introduced as the Motor City Bowl and was played at the Pontiac Silverdome. Ford Field become the host in 2002, with the name remaining "Motor City Bowl" until 2009, when Little Caesars Pizza took over naming rights. The Little Caesars Bowl folded after 2013, when the Quick Lane Bowl, a separate postseason game created a competition for interest.

The Detroit metro area's bowl-game history dates back to the mid-1980s when the Silverdome hosted the Cherry Bowl in 1984 and '85, giving Michigan State its first bowl appearance since the 1966 Rose Bowl in 1984.

The Quick Lane Bowl has traditionally carried a matchup between one of the last bowl-eligible teams from the Big Ten and ACC facing each other or an opponent from the Mid-American Conference — however, matchups can vary — the day after Christmas. Last season, Minnesota beat Bowling Green. Each of Michigan's three MAC schools, CMU, EMU and WMU, have made one appearance in the bowl game over the past decade.

