Detroit’s Blake Griffin reportedly to make season debut Monday night vs. Minnesota

Blake Griffin had a renaissance last season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game, pulling down 7.5 rebounds, dishing out 6.2 assists, being the fulcrum of the Pistons offense and leading them to the playoffs. That earned him both All-Star and All-NBA honors.

However, Griffin has been out to start this season following off-season left knee surgery and then a hamstring issue dating back to training camp. The Pistons have struggled in his absence going 4-6.

Monday night, the Pistons get Griffin back, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After missing 10 games to start the season, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plans to make his season debut against Minnesota on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Griffin, who’s been rehabilitating a sore knee and hamstring since preseason, had been ramping up for a return in recent days. He had several pain-free practices that cleared the way for Griffin to return to the lineup.

This is good news for the Pistons who Griffin’s playmaking skills considering point guard Reggie Jackson and backup point guard Derrick Rose both have been out injured.

Andre Drummond, having the best season of his career so far (21.2 points and 18 rebounds a game, both career highs) has kept the Pistons afloat so far this season. Now he’s about to get some help.