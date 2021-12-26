Detroit at Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Detroit at Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Detroit at Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (2-11-1), Atlanta (6-8)

Detroit at Atlanta Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Now the Lions are playing with relative house money.

The team might be in the midst of a lost season, but it won two of its last three games and it keeps on pushing and trying. How is it all working? The passing game has been solid, the ground attack is producing, and the defense is coming up with stops.

It’s sort of crazy how that all tends to lead to wins.

This is hardly a rock-solid team, but as long as the offense keeps producing 20 points or more – not a given for large chunks of the season – there’s a chance.

Atlanta’s running game isn’t consistent, the passing attack struggles behind a line that’s getting Matt Ryan beaten up, and …

Why Atlanta Will Win

Ryan should have a monster day.

The Lions might be playing better, but they got hit for over over 300 passing yards in a loss to Chicago – no one does that – and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Arizona’s Kyler Murray at least threw for big yards in their respective defeats.

Atlanta should connect on a few big plays, but it’ll be the constant production on the midrange throws that should eat up the Detroit D.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit will play okay, but it won’t be enough to get by a Falcon team that keeps on pushing.

There are a ton of issues, but the Falcons will have a decent balance, a 300-yard day from Ryan, and just enough third down stops to get out with a third win in five games.

Detroit at Atlanta Prediction, Line

Atlanta 27, Detroit 20

Line: Atlanta -5.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

