Detrick outduels Kennedy in Warriors win over Spartans in DII sectional tournament game

May 18—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Both Edgewood coach Jeff Barger and Conneaut coach Bill Lipps will agree when it comes to baseball, there's not much better than good pitching, good defense, and timely hitting.

Monday's Division II sectional semifinal between the two teams had all three elements working.

When it was over, the Warriors came out on top 2-1 at Higgins Field behind Edgewood High School.

Edgewood's offense finally got to Spartans starter Alex Kennedy for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead.

After that, it was decision time for Barger. He had another pitcher ready for the seventh, but before making any moves, he left his decision on who would finish the game to the guy who started it — Ethan Detrick

"I was really considering pulling him out," Barger said. "But, I asked him, 'Do you want to go get that seventh inning?'" He said he wanted to finish it."

Detrick got the Spartans in order to finish off the win and send the Warriors sectional final at top-seeded Canfield.

"You can't beat good pitching," said Barger, who picked up his first tournament win as a coach. "You just can't beat it."

Actually, though, his team did just that.

Kennedy retired the first nine hitters he faced and finished with 11 strikeouts. The Warriors loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but Kennedy got a strikeout and a pop-up to get out of trouble.

In the sixth, however, Ben Welty led off with a single, then was chased home by his brother, Nick, who tripled to left to tie the game. Ethan Stalter followed with a sacrifice fly to center to get the go-ahead run home.

"I just told them to stick with it," Barger said of the approach they took against Kennedy. "You can knock the ball all over the yard, but if you don't hit it at the right time it doesn't matter. We got the big hit from Nick, and then that sac fly from Stalter was big, barrel to the ball, we didn't have to worry about it being deep enough, so we just got the right hit at the right time."

The right hits at the right time would not overshadow a brilliant pitching performance from Kennedy, though. Unfortunately, the Spartans' offense could not muster up enough to make it count.

"We're not going to win many 1-0 games," Lipps said. "You just don't win 1-0 games in high school. We needed to score three runs today and we couldn't do it for whatever reason."

Conneaut's lone run came in the fifth inning when Anthony Burckhartte found the hole on the left side to pick up Ethan Morrison, who walked to lead off the inning.

Conneaut was without the services of their No. 3 hitter, Jake Wiley, due to quarantine protocol.

"When you take out 17 RBI and a .423 average, that's big," Lipps said. "But, you can't make excuses. I thought our team played really well, as did Edgewood."

Lipps took Edgewood to the regional tournament in 2014. At Conneaut, he is looking for big things as well.

In his first three years at the helm, Lipps has taken his Spartans to places such as Eastwood Field in Niles, a tournament in Louisville along with a doubleheader in Marion.

Winning a postseason game is a step on the ladder they've not reached yet.

"We've been in them," Lipps said. "We've been right there in them and we've battled.

"One of the things we wanted to do this season is play hard and battle and I think we're doing that. Our record does not look like it, but we are. We're trying to do things to establish memories, and when you play great games against your backyard rival, it's the same thing. We're trying to build something over here and we're going to keep trying."

Barger said they knew what they were getting into this week and that Monday's win was special, regardless of what it leads to.

"Anytime you get to host a tournament game, no matter the situation, it's a big deal, then if you're able to win one, it's an awesome thing for your program," the coach said. "I told them they'll remember this day and these three games against Conneaut.

"It's been a fun way to wrap up our season with these three games against a local team. But yeah, getting that tournament win is a big deal, the reward is not that great, but we knew that, we picked that bracket on purpose so we could get this game today and it worked out for us."

As for playing the best team in the state.

"It's baseball," Barger said. "You never know."