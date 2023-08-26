I detoxed like a rock star to reboot my gut health – here’s how it turned out

Gabrielle Francis and I consulted over the phone. She had a sardonic tone to her husky drawl that conjured up a Stevie Nicks or Chrissie Hynde. She might be a naturopathic doctor with more than 30 years’ experience, a registered acupuncturist, osteopath and massage therapist. But when she laughed, she sounded like Keith Richards.

Dr Francis, or Dr G as her clients call her, sounds different to your typical health guru – and in some respects, she is different. Based in New York, she earned the sobriquet “the Rock ‘n’ Roll doctor” thanks to her expertise in tending to the health needs of hardcore performing artists.

She said: “On tour, it’s maintaining health and harm reduction tricks. When we’re off tour, we detox after 18 months on the road – everything from bread to prescription drugs and alcohol.”

Her client list is a veritable rock and roll hall of fame. Artists she has toured with include Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. She has worked individually with members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Jane’s Addiction and more.

I asked if she had worked with any British bands and she said: “The Stones, when they toured with Metallica [in California, 2005]. I’m not gonna lie, that was fun.”

Dr Francis’ tour duties include attending to injuries, managing energy levels, and, yes, tending to the odd hangover.

“You have to give liver support to help recovery along: a B complex vitamin, electrolyte packets (I use Emer-gen-C), milk thistle (liver support), dandelion (reduce puffing and bloating), burdock (liver support and stomach inflammation).

“I’ll give them a little food, protein and, if they’re really pickled, something with rice as it’s mucilaginous and helps heal the gut. Charcoal is useful for food poisoning, but be careful using it with hangovers because it can combine with the toxins and then leave it hanging about in the gut, especially given that on tour people often get constipated.

“There are a lot less drugs and alcohol backstage these days – in a way, it’s a little boring. People, including musicians, are much more wholesome. But for these artists, touring is very very intense. They can’t really feel bad.”

Could her detox advice be just what we all need, especially after an indulgent summer? I’m curious if it can make a difference to my health and energy levels and kick start some good habits around diet. Dr Francis puts 90 per cent of all her clients on a detox when they first meet, what she termed her 21-day Rockstar Remedy.

Would-be rock star detoxers need not pay her usual $465 (£369) for a 1.5-hour remote or 2.5-hour in-person consultation fee. The details of her detoxes are available free on her Herban Alchemist website. I decided to give it a go.

Dr Gabrielle Francis naturopathic health detox remedy smoothie Rockstar Remedy

I have never managed to stick to a detox unless I have been locked away in a retreat having all my meals prepared for me. Even then I’ve slipped up and, once, even ran away.

Sure, I want to feel better, but I just don’t have the time or willpower to completely change my life for a week, let alone three.

Dr Francis asks her detox clients to take a quiz that will affect which “prescription diet” they are put on. In order of strictness: “General Admission” is a little easier; “VIP” comes with a smoothie package; and “Backstage” involves giving up all cheese, grains, yoghurt and even the occasional square of dark chocolate. I ended up with VIP, which didn’t mean being woken up by a devoted groupie with Jack Daniels for breakfast.

Gluten-containing grains, pulses and dairy are out, although organic fermented dairy cheese, yoghurt and kefir are permitted, as well as sheep and goat’s cheeses.

Also banned are some root vegetables, peas and corn, peanuts, ultra-processed foods, processed meats, sugar and sugary foods, butter and refined oils and alcohol.

Thankfully masses of other veg, fruits and lots of different cold-pressed oils are allowed, as well as cheese, fish and meat. And, in moderation, coffee.

It was eminently doable. Surely.

Dr Francis excludes certain foods because her goals are to keep blood sugar stable and reduce inflammatory responses in the body.

I had never given up dairy before, which she leaves out because of its high levels of the protein casein which, she said, is inflammatory, and I did notice that when I went back on it, my nose briefly got a little stuffy after my morning coffee.

I’m not sure what I think about plant milks. The scientific jury is out on dairy.

I certainly loved the idea of keeping in fermented dairy, though, which has reduced casein levels. Having cheese on a detox made it feel much more doable. “This is not a weight loss diet,” said Dr Francis. “You can eat as much as you like, the primary focus is to get the liver and gut working well.”

VIP detoxers start the day with Dr Francis’ nutritionally packed Rockstar Remedy smoothie. “The smoothie will get the digestion going,” she said. “And that can sort a lot of people’s problems. So much of health is rooted in our digestion.

“This is the shake that I give the rock stars on tour: some of them are partying, drinking and some are doing drugs. What most of them don’t do is breakfast. They like coffee. I get them sipping on these mega food protein smoothies with a lot of nutrients and it keeps blood sugar stable.”

The powders and supplements that go in this smoothie come bespoke from her and are far from cheap, costing about £300, including tax and delivery.

The box arrived and the six tubs required an entire shelf in a cupboard. I’m not keen on powders and supplements. What’s it all for? What’s wrong with eggs and mushrooms, or berries, nuts and yoghurt?

There was a protein powder she claimed includes all the nutrients the liver needs to support it, and a “gut revive” for supposedly healing the lining of the gut.

On top of this, there was a green food powder “with phytonutrients found in plants, from broccoli to algae, that support health but we never get enough of,” she said, and a hefty spoonful of good old fibre, “which acts like the street cleaner pushing all the sludge out and a linseed oil that provides heaps of Omega 3, which helps with inflammation. Almost all of us are deficient in fibre and Omega 3”.

The General Admission programme was exactly the same, minus the smoothie.

Dr Francis also provided an app with lots of recipe ideas, but I know how to cook and wanted to keep things really simple to give me as few reasons to quit as possible.

I put the long list of approved foods in the fridge and got cooking. We ate lots of slow-cooked ragu and I made some delicious chopped salads sexed up with olive oil, feta and avocado. You do not count calories. Phew.

The advice to not drink coffee, until you’ve had something proper to eat, was a wise one. I was less anxious and it levelled my appetite out until lunchtime. Coffee on an empty stomach can send blood sugar levels on a bit of a roll.

I had been worried that cracking into my smoothie within an hour of getting out of bed would make me hungry by 10am, but I was so wrong. Even by lunchtime, I was barely registering hunger. I didn’t think about food for hours. That’s not like the normal nibbler me. Grudgingly, I must concede that smoothie is fantastic.

I don’t know about Springsteen, but I can only describe my bowel movements on the Rockstar Remedy smoothie as A*, so good I had to stop myself bragging about my AAA morning motions.

Dr Francis wanted me to sip and cook with bone broth as she believed it “heals intestinal permeability, also known as ‘leaky gut’”. There are some small studies to hypothetically support this idea – though the modern medical community remains sceptical, as usual, while naturopaths think it’s a miracle medicine.

I did sip the odd mug, but wasn’t entirely sold. Either way, it made fantastic stews, soups and ragus, and my dogs loved the bones.

So, did I last the full 21 days?

Yes and no. The truth is I broke the detox every now and again, but found it incredibly easy to acknowledge the slip and then just crack back on with it, whereas normally I’d just throw in the towel.

I felt good. I enjoyed it. There were a few light headaches early on, but nothing too testing. Within a day or two, I felt a little lighter in energy, and my mood was calmer. I wondered if this was the blood sugar stability. Dr Francis said: “Yes.”

In all honesty, the only times I nearly cracked was when the Spanish neighbours were having breakfast – the most delicious smelling toast, and I really missed it. And despite bread, butter and jam being in the house, I never succumbed to temptation.

When the boyfriend tore open a big bag of posh crisps – my favourite – I relented. The rest of the time, I nibbled on nuts and olives. Instructions to add spices to coffee, to make it less acidic, did not endure, though I quite enjoyed the two cardamom coffees I made.

There was one big slip-up with alcohol when my friend from Australia, going through a horrific divorce, turned up and clearly wanted to talk with wine. It was a late night and I woke up feeling rough, but weirdly, no remorse. I just knocked out a smoothie and got on with life on the detox as normal.

How to do the rock star detox

“If people are sent into a health programme with a puritanical mentality, they sabotage it if they falter,” Dr Francis said. “But go in with a little permission and it’s a different story. I always say, ‘Just do the best you can, you’ll still be moving forward’. It’s better than not doing it all.”

She said she is a middle way: “When I was trying to sell my book, it was really hard [The Rockstar Remedy, published in 2014]. The target audience for health books is these really extreme people who move from one fad to another every six months, fasting, vegan, carnivore.

“All I’m asking is for people to have a clear-out and detox for a few weeks in the year. Why does everything have to be so hardcore and impossible to maintain long-term? These rock stars are thriving and they sure aren’t living like puritans.”

www.TheHerbanAlchemist.com, for all the plans or download the Plans section of the Dr G’s App. Rx Remedy App where there are meal plans, recipes and shopping lists to get you started.