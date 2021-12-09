Determining whether or not these longshot candidates would consider the Oregon Ducks job

The past few days have been a blur for many Oregon Duck fans, ever since the news came out on Monday morning that head coach Mario Cristobal would be leaving Eugene to take his dream job at the University of Miami.

Since then, the decision-makers at Oregon have been scrambling to find a replacement, and try to get him hired before next week’s early signing day so that the Ducks can hopefully not completely lose out on what is a pretty nice recruiting class.

As is always the case in a major coaching search, we’ve heard a slew of names thrown out as possibilities. Some are mundane and considered safe — your Chip Kelly’s and Justin Wilcox’s — while others are bold but plausible, such as Baylor’s Dave Aranda, or BYU’s Kalani Sitake.

Then there is the outlandishly exuberant suggestions. I’m talking about the candidates who seem far-fetched, but you might be able to convince yourself that the Ducks have a chance to land them, should some crazy things happen.

Those are the guys that we want to talk about here. To be honest, with the money that Oregon was reportedly willing to give Cristobal in order to stay — The Oregonian‘s John Canzano pegged it at 10 years, $85 million — it may not be crazy to think that the Ducks could lure away one of the biggest names in the sport. With that type of money on the table, anyone would have to stop and think about the opportunity.

Well, almost anyone. It’s hard to think of Nick Saban ever leaving Alabama, or Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan. However, we’ve seen already this season that some high-profile coaches have been willing to undergo a change of scenery for the big bucks, just look at Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly.

So without further ado, we want to take a look at some long shots. Who are they, and what are the chances that Phil Knight and the Oregon boosters could actually get them to pick up the phone and consider a move to the great northwest?

The Candidate: Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Lane Kiffin’s name has been popping up a lot in Oregon circles over the last 24 hours. Some rumors online showed that Kiffin was very interested in taking over as the Ducks’ head coach, but Canzano put some cold water on that by saying that he wasn’t “in the mix.”

Of course, there are other reports that Phil Knight is interested…

As is the nature of rumors, who knows what we can believe or not. So while you consider whether you can allow yourself to think about Lane Kiffin wearing the green and yellow, we want to ask whether or not he would actually take the job.

Kiffin just recently signed a contract extension with Ole Miss after an incredibly successful season, but should someone offer him a bag of cash and the opportunity to get out of the gauntlet of SEC play, I have to think he would take it. Give him a chance at making it to the College Football Playoff without having to go through Alabama, Georgia, and LSU to get there? Sign me up.

Kiffin’s coaching career has been…eventful, to say the least, but his experience should be encouraging for Duck fans. He’s spent time at USC, Oakland, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss. He’s coached under Nick Saban and learned how to recruit from the best. He may be a bit unhinged when it comes to social media, but he’s proved over the years that he can direct players and put them in a position to succeed.

For any fan who is a bit gun-shy at the thought of bringing Kiffin to Eugene, I absolutely get it. Personally, I am all for it. More importantly, I really think that he would consider it. The resources at Oregon and a relatively straight path towards national relevance are hard to pass up on.

Determination: Definitely Possible

The Candidate: Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

Dabo Swinney? Really? The coach who has won a pair of national championships in the past five years and turned Clemson into a dominant power in college football? Do you really think that he would consider jumping ship and traveling across the country to Oregon?

At first glance, it sounds completely insane, I know. However, consider the fact that his defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, was just hired to be the new head coach at Oklahoma, and his offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott, is likely to land a head coaching job at either Virginia or Duke in the coming days. On top of that, Clemson’s athletic director Dan Radakovich was just hired as the new AD for the Miami Hurricanes.

Things don’t quite look the way they once did at Clemson, and Swinney is coming off his worst season since 2014 with a 9-3 record. Might he consider a change of scenery to revamp his coaching career? It might not be completely insane.

Determination: Unlikely, but not out of the question

The Candidate: Urban Meyer (Jacksonville)

The Oregonian‘s John Canzano reported on Wednesday night that the Ducks were in contact with a coaching candidate who was currently in the NFL. Urban Meyer, who is nearing the end of his first season coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars, was linked to the USC Trojans job earlier in the year, and many think that he might enjoy a trip back to college after struggling to gain any footing at the professional level.

Before we get into his character, we can take a look at his coaching acumen. Yes, Meyer was an incredibly successful college coach, becoming one of only three coaches to win a national championship at two different schools. He succeeded at Utah, he succeeded at Florida, and he succeeded at Ohio State.

Of course, there’s more to a man than his record. By all accounts, Meyer is a shady individual who has been cloaked in controversy for much of his career. There were allegations that he covered up a domestic violence abuse case for one of his coaches at Ohio State, and the leaked footage of him getting comfortable with a much younger woman at a bar he owns hours after a loss earlier this season certainly didn’t go over well. It seems that the story with Meyer is never about the product on the field, and while he may win games, it comes at a major cost.

Determination: Possible, but please God no…

The Candidate: Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City)

Eric Bieniemy is another coach who fits the profile of an NFL coach who could be talking to the Ducks. As the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Bieniemy is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in all of football, and he has repeatedly been in conversations for head coaching jobs at the professional level.

For some reason, he keeps getting passed up, though. Earlier this year, there were some talks that he could take the head coaching job at USC, coming back to the Pac-12 where he played as a running back for the Colorado Buffaloes and coached as the OC for Colorado in 2010.

It’s unclear how interested Bieniemy would be in a return to college, though. He was offered the CU head coaching job in 2020, but turned it down, and declined to say whether or not he was interested in the USC job when it opened up. On top of that, it would be extremely difficult for Oregon to hire him since the NFL season runs deep into January and February if a team is good, as the Chiefs typically are. At this point, it feels like Bieniemy is staying put until he can finally get that elusive HC job in the NFL.

Determination: Extremely unlikely

